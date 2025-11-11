Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge achieves major milestone

The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, organised by the Emirates Motorsports Organisation (EMSO) and supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has become the first ever cross-country rally event to secure the prestigious 2-Star Environmental Accreditation from the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide.

The landmark achievement underscores the event’s dedication to safeguarding the spectacular desert environment in which the Challenge is held, while reaffirming a longstanding commitment to delivering a sustainable round of the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC).

The recognition also aligns with the FIA World Motor Sport Council’s December 2024 directive that all W2RC events must achieve a minimum 2-star rating by 2025, and 3-star accreditation by 2027.

Launched in 2013, the FIA’s Environmental Accreditation Programme (EAP) provides members, championships, promoters, teams, suppliers, and circuits with a framework against which to accredit their activities. EMSO’s drive to reach this 2-star milestone demonstrates exceptional environmental performance, ensuring that the Desert Challenge adheres to internationally developed environmental standards.

Achieving 2-Star accreditation signifies that the organisation has implemented a structured environmental management system, measures its key impacts - energy, waste, water, and transport - and operates in line with recognised best practices.

This latest milestone builds on Desert Challenge organiser EMSO’s long-standing commitment to sustainability. Earning its own 3-Star FIA Environmental Accreditation in 2015 under the leadership of former EMSO President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the organisation has now introduced a comprehensive environmental management system for the 2025 edition of the Challenge.

The new framework includes a dedicated environmental manual, impact assessments, waste and procurement protocols, legal compliance measures, and extensive training for teams. An official Environmental Plan was also distributed to all competitors ahead of the rally, reinforcing EMSO’s proactive approach to sustainability and environmental stewardship.



FIA President and Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge Founder, Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “What began over three decades ago as a bold dream in the dunes has become a global benchmark in cross-country rallying. The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge has always led from the front - in sporting standards, in safety, in innovation, and now in sustainability. To see it become the first W2RC round to earn FIA 2-Star Environmental Accreditation is not just gratifying, it is also a testament to vision, leadership, and the enduring legacy of the UAE in world motorsport. As the founder of this rally, I feel an immense sense of pride; not only for what we have achieved, but for how far we have come.”

Muhammad Khamis Al Muhairi, Vice President of EMSO’s Sports Executive Committee, stated: “Achieving the FIA’s 2-Star Environmental Accreditation is a proud moment for the Emirates Motorsports Organisation and for everyone involved in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. It reflects our belief that progress in motorsport must go hand in hand with respect for the environment. This accomplishment is not only a recognition of our efforts, but also a statement of our future objectives: to inspire positive change and set new benchmarks for sustainability, and ultimately to ensure that our desert remains as breathtaking as it is now for generations to come.”

While the 2-Star Accreditation marks a significant milestone, EMSO has already set its sights on 3-Star Accreditation for 2026. With new initiatives and deeper integration of sustainable practices on the horizon, the Challenge continues to combine the adventure of rally-raid with an enduring respect for the environment.