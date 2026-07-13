Abu Dhabi Chess Club stars Omran Al Hosani and Rouda Alserkal win UAE national titles

Abu Dhabi Chess Club pair claim senior crowns after nine rounds in Dubai at the Annual UAE individual chess championship for Ladies, Men and different age categories in preparation to the Olympiads in Samarkand

Two Abu Dhabi chess players claimed the UAE's senior national titles, with International Master Omran Al Hosani winning the men's championship and Woman Grandmaster Rouda Alserkal taking the women's crown after nine rounds in Dubai.

The pair, both representing Abu Dhabi Chess Club and Mind Games, topped their respective competitions at the UAE Individual Chess Championship, which drew 204 players across the senior, Under-8 and Under-10 categories at Dubai Chess and Culture Club.

Al Hosani finished with 7.5 points from nine rounds, half a point ahead of Sharjah's Safin Safarullakhan. Ahmed Fareed of Dubai also scored seven points but was placed third on tiebreak.

The men's title remained open deep into the tournament. After seven rounds, Al Hosani and Safin were level on six points, setting up a tight closing stretch before the Abu Dhabi player pulled half a point clear.

Alserkal, meanwhile, scored eight points to win the women's championship, finishing half a point ahead of Ahoud Eisa of Sharjah. Al Ain's Wafia Darwish Al Maamari placed third with seven points.

The two champions are already among the UAE's most decorated players whom have repeatedly won the title of national victor. Al Hosani as an International Master and Alserkal as a Woman Grandmaster.

Alserkal became the first Woman Grandmaster from the UAE and Gulf region after securing the title at 15, and Omran AlHosani, is also a well known player that competes at the national and international stage.

The championship also offered an early look at the UAE's younger chess pipeline. Saif Al Ali won the Under-8 boys' category, while Al Reem Eisa took the girls' title. Mohamed Al Maeeni topped the Under-10 boys' event, with Gulizada Asina winning the corresponding girls' competition.

The UAE Chess Federation said the event formed part of its preparations for upcoming international competitions. Age-group teams are due to compete at the Arab Junior Chess Championship in Egypt from July 29 to August 4, while the men's and women's national programmes are preparing for the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in September.

The 46th Chess Olympiad will bring national teams from around the world to Samarkand, giving the UAE's senior players a far larger test later this year.