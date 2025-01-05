Liverpool vs Man Utd set to go ahead as scheduled despite heavy snowfall in England

Photo: AFP file

Liverpool's Premier League fixture with Manchester United is expected to go ahead as scheduled on Sunday despite adverse weather conditions and snowfall, both clubs announced.

Britain's Met Office on Friday issued an amber warning, its second-most severe after red, for snow and ice in parts of England and Wales on the weekend.

"A safety meeting was held this morning to assess the weather and travel conditions for today's fixture against Manchester United at Anfield," Liverpool said.

"At this stage the match is planned to go ahead as normal and every effort is being made to get the game on.

"A further safety meeting will take place again at midday to assess the latest conditions."

Liverpool top the standings with 45 points and have a game in hand over the other title contenders.