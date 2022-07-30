Liverpool down City to clinch Community Shield

The explosion happened at a match between Pamir Zalmi and Band-e-Amir Dragons in the country’s domestic T20 league, held at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium
Liverpool defeated reigning Premier League champions Manchester City 3-1 to lift the Community Shield on Saturday.
On what is the curtain raiser to the Premier League season, Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the opener on 21 minutes but City's Julian Alvarez cancelled that out on 70 minutes.
Salah then scored the second on 83 minutes from a penalty, while Darwin Nunez scored the third in the fourth minute of stoppage time.
It was Liverpool's 16th Community Shield title.
Liverpool open their Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on August 15.
Ashleigh Gardner scores unbeaten half-century, while Jess Jonassen takes four wickets
City pipped Liverpool to the title by just one point on the final day of last season
Competitors from 72 nations and territories — many of which are former British colonies — will be vying for medals in 19 sports over a jam-packed 11 days in the Midlands
Tanisha, 19, is one of the youngest beneficiaries to receive the official endorsement which guarantee’s her a 10-year residency in the country
With less than three months left for the T20 World Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will get around 16 games to firm up their core team that will then play unchanged going into the mega event
William Buick on the double as Godolphin continue to dominate at Glorious Goodwood
According to reports, the League will probably have a salary cap of $2.5 million per team