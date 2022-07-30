Liverpool down City to clinch Community Shield

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez score for The Reds

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring against Manchester City in the Community Shield at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. — Liverpool Twitter

By Team KT Published: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 10:02 PM

Liverpool defeated reigning Premier League champions Manchester City 3-1 to lift the Community Shield on Saturday.

On what is the curtain raiser to the Premier League season, Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the opener on 21 minutes but City's Julian Alvarez cancelled that out on 70 minutes.

Salah then scored the second on 83 minutes from a penalty, while Darwin Nunez scored the third in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

It was Liverpool's 16th Community Shield title.

Liverpool open their Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on August 15.