Liverpool agree British record transfer fee of £110m for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo

The Reds lost midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League last month but have moved to rope in the talented 21-year-old Ecuador international

Moises Caicedo (L) joined Brighton from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle for £4m in February 2021but did not make his Premier League debut until April 2022. - Reuters

By AFP Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 1:53 PM

Liverpool have agreed a British record transfer fee of £110 million for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to media reports on Friday.

The 21-year-old Ecuador international had been a target for Chelsea during the current transfer window but Premier League rivals Brighton were determined he would not leave for less than £100 million.

The fee agreed for Caicedo eclipses the £107m Chelsea paid for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez his year.

With Arsenal shelling out £105m on England midfielder Declan Rice Liverpool joined the clubs who were prepared to go above the £100m mark to secure a top player, and midfielder , in particular.

Liverpool have been rebuilding their midfield following the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Caicedo could be reunited with Alexis Mac Allister, the Argentinian World Cup winner who left Brighton for Merseyside in June.

It would also represent another huge profit for Brighton, who signed Caicedo from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle for just £4 million in 2021.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "I got told I can confirm a deal with [Brighton] is agreed.

"What did change is that we are a club with not endless resources, so things we didn't expect, a couple of things happening in the summer [Henderson and Fabinho], stuff like this.

"We didn't think about that before the summer, to be honest and when it happened, we gave it a go and obviously, the club was really stretched there, to be honest.," he added.

The 21-year-old Caicedo has yet to agree personal terms or undertake a medical examination.

Caicedo's move would complete a huge offseason overhaul of Liverpool's midfield, following the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister — also from Brighton — and Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig. Five midfielders, notably Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, have left Anfield this summer.

It would surpass the initial fee of 100 million pounds, plus add-ons, that Arsenal paid West Ham for Declan Rice last month. That initial fee was the same as the British-record sum that Manchester City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in 2021.

It continues an extraordinary and rapid rise for Caicedo, who has only played one full season for Brighton after joining from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle in 2021. He spent the first half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Beerschot in Belgium.

He quickly became one of the most sought-after midfielders in English soccer, with Chelsea retaining a long-time interest and making multiple offers this offseason — only to seemingly be beaten to Caicedo's signature by Liverpool.

Caicedo is a defensive midfielder who is good on the ball, covers ground quickly and is an intense presser. They are all attributes desired by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who will hope his rejigged midfield can spark a renewed bid for the title after his team finished outside the top four last season.

If the transfer goes through, Brighton will have received around 150 million pounds ($190 million) from Liverpool this summer for Mac Allister and Caicedo, continuing its policy of buying cheaply — using its enviable global scouting network — and selling for big fees.