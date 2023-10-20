LIV Golf Team finals head to Miami this weekend

The practice rounds are now complete for the LIV Golf Team Championships in Miami. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 4:07 PM

This weekend sees the climax to the LIV Golf season with the LIV Golf Team Championships at Trump International, Miami, Florida, US.

The event will take place over three days and feature everything from byes, singles matches, foursomes and stroke play as teams compete for the $50 million purse.

The top three teams will all collect more than $5 million with $14 million going to the winning squad.

The top four teams in the season - 4Aces GC, Crushers GC including Dubai based Anirban Lahiri, Torque GC, and RangeGoats GC - all earned a bye for Friday’s quarter-finals.

All the other eight teams – seeded five to 12, are all striving for a spot in Saturday's semi-finals.

The Captains of each team will match up against each other in a singles match. The remaining three members from each team will be split up between another singles match and a foursomes match. Whichever team earns two points will advance to the next day.

Marquee matches in the draw include: Brooks Koepka v Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia v Henrik Stenson, Cameron Smith v Martin Kaymer and Louis Oosthuizen v Kevin Na.

The tee off is a 1.15 pm (Miami time) shotgun start with play over the 7,701 yards, par 72 course.

The last day of competition on Sunday will return to standard strokeplay where all 12 teams will participate in a three-tier system.

Each player's score will count for their team with the lowest cumulative squad from the top four teams being crowned the second-ever LIV Golf Team champions. To watch the LIV Golf Visit www.LIVGolf.com

Day One Matchups

Stinger GC v Iron Heads GC.

Fireballs GC v Majesticks GC.

Ripper GC v Cleeks GC.

Smash GC v HyFlyers GC.