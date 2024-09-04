LIV Golf sets ambitious goals for 2025 with star-studded Riyadh season opener in February

New ballpark will be the first professional baseball field in the history of the Middle East and South Asia
Even as LIV Golf wraps up its 2024 season with two final events - the LIV Golf Chicago at Bolingbrook Golf Club, Illinois, and the LIV Golf Dallas the organizers have already revealed plans for their most ambitious season yet in 2025.
This year’s finale is the LIV Golf Chicago which tees off from September 13th to 15th at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Illinois.
The following week, the 13 teams travel to Texas for the season-ending LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship, September 20th to 22nd at Maridoe Golf Club. That will conclude the 2024 LIV Golf season.
LIV Golf announced that the League will launch its third official full season in February 2025, teeing off in marquee global markets across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.
The League will begin the 2025 season from February 6th - 8th with LIV Golf Riyadh, marking LIV Golf’s debut in Saudi Arabia’s capital city.
“As we set our sights on 2025, LIV Golf is gearing up for our most ambitious season start, to date,” said LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman.
“Since our debut in 2022, LIV Golf has played 34 tournaments in nine different countries across four continents. We are a global league with a global footprint, and we’re excited to kick off next season with four truly international events that will deliver our unique blend of elite golf, entertainment and culture to fans worldwide.”
The 2025 kickoff event will feature LIV Golf’s star-studded field competing at Riyadh Golf Club, host to events including the Aramco Team Series, the Saudi Open presented by the PIF, and the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers in December.
On February 14th – 16th, LIV Golf will return to The Grange Golf Club for LIV Golf Adelaide, reigning winner of the World’s Best Golf Event at the World Golf Awards.
This past April, the tournament welcomed more than 94,000 fans to the South Australia venue which reset the bar for LIV Golf fandom across the three days.
The event saw the return of the popular Watering Hole on the par-3 No. 12, had a standout performance by individual champion Brendan Steele, and played host to the League’s first-ever team playoff, won by the all-Australian Ripper GC and captain Cam Smith, in front of the home crowd.
Two weeks after Adelaide, the League will travel to Hong Kong for the second consecutive year of competition at Hong Kong Golf Club for LIV Golf Hong Kong, March 7th – 9th.
Annual host to some of the region’s most prestigious golf events for the last 60 years, Hong Kong Golf Club will once again serve a challenging test to many of the sport’s biggest stars, including the tournament’s defending individual champion Abraham Ancer as well as team champions Crushers GC and captain Bryson DeChambeau.
The following week, March 14th – 16th, LIV Golf will return to Sentosa Golf Club for the third consecutive year of LIV Golf Singapore.
Set against the leading international sporting destination of Singapore, the event will see reigning individual champion Brooks Koepka and team champion Ripper GC attempt to defend their titles on the club’s Serapong course, recently voted the World’s Best Golf Course.
The championship venue has received many prestigious accolades in golf and is widely-regarded as one of the most sustainable golf clubs in the world.
