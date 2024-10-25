LIV Golf Promotions returns with elite pathways for 2025 LIV Golf League

Legion XIII Team, captained by Jon Rahm - winners of the 2024 LIV Golf Team Standings. - Supplied photo

The LIV Golf League has announced the much-anticipated return of LIV Golf Promotions—a prestigious gateway for elite players worldwide to secure their place in the 2025 LIV Golf League and The International Series.

This year’s tournament unfolds at Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia, from December 12–14. Featuring four rounds of stroke play over three days, it all builds to an intense 36-hole finale on the last day, where the top finisher wins a coveted spot in the LIV Golf League 2025. The top 10 finishers will earn full exemption to compete across The International Series in 2025, sanctioned by the Asian Tour, and share in the event’s $1.5 million prize purse.

'Those who have competed in the LIV Golf League consistently share similar feedback: the energy, camaraderie, and global competition have created a once-in-a-lifetime experience for players to pursue their dreams at the highest level,' said LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman.

“LIV Golf Promotions delivers another pathway for up-and-coming players and top competitors across the globe to experience a life-changing season with LIV, and we’re eager to see who steps up this year in Riyadh.”

The Format

Starting December 12, players face a four-round, 18-hole stroke play setup. On day one, those finishing in the top 20 and ties move on to round two.

After scores reset, an additional category of pre-qualified players will join for Friday’s competition. The top 20 players from this round proceed to the final day—a grueling 36-hole shootout where the stakes are high: $200,000 for the top winner and a spot in the 2025.

LIV Golf League

Beyond direct qualification, LIV Golf Promotions introduces high-stakes competition for relegated players and those seeking renewed rights for the 2025 season. Eligibility also extends to top global talent from amateur leagues and professional tours, creating an inclusive yet highly competitive field.

For full eligibility details and to explore the specific pathways in Category A and B, visit LIVGolf.com/promotions.

LIV GOLF PROMOTIONS 2024 ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Category A: Qualifiers for Round 1

1)Members of the 2023 Walker Cup and 2024 Palmer Cup Teams

2)Winner and runner-up of the following last played amateur events:

A)US Amateur Championship

B)The Amateur Championship

C) Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

D) Latin America Amateur Championship

E) European Amateur Championship

F) African Amateur Championship

G) NCAA Championship (Individual)

H) Eisenhower Trophy (Individual)

3)Leading 15 available players from within the top 40 World Amateur Golf Rankings as of November 19th, 2024 (excluding players exempt into round 2)

4)Leading 25 available players from within the top 40 on the final 2024 International Series Rankings (excluding those exempt into round two)

5) Leading 5 available players from inside the top 10 from each of the following professional Tours as of November 19th, 2024:

A) Japan Golf Tour

B) KPGA Korean Tour

C) Sunshine Tour

D) PGA Tour of Australasia

6) Leading 30 available players from within the top 300 in The Universal Golf Rankings (TUGR) as of November 19th, 2024 (excluding those who are exempt into Round 2)

7) Invitations as determined by LIV Golf League

Category B: Exemptions into Round 2 The following players are exempt from Round 1 and are automatically eligible to participate in Round 2: 1) Leading 2 available players from within the top 15 on the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) as of November 19th, 2024 2) Players ranked 2 to 8 on the final 2024 International Series Rankings 3) Top 3 Players from each of the following professional Tours as of November 19th, 2024 A) Japan Golf Tour B) KPGA Korean Tour C) Sunshine Tour D) PGA Tour of Australasia 4) Leading 5 available players from within the top 30 of the Final 2024 DP World Tour and Korn Ferry Tour Order of Merits / Rankings 5) Winners of The International Series and Asian Tour sanctioned tournaments in the 2024 calendar year 6) Winners of Japan Golf Tour, KPGA Korean Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, Sunshine Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia sanctioned tournaments in the 2024 calendar year 7) Winners of PGA Tour and DP World Tour sanctioned tournaments in the 2023 and 2024 calendar years 8) Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup participants from 2019 – 2024 9) Winners of Major Championships from 2019 – 2024 10) Leading 15 available players from within the top 150 in The Universal Golf Rankings (TUGR) as of November 19th, 2024 11) Players relegated or without a contract for the following season from the final 2024 LIV Golf Individual Standings

12) Invitations as determined by LIV Golf League