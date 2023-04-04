Lionel Messi asked to take 25% pay cut? Football star unlikely to extend PSG contract, report reveals

Round Two of the 11-month Tour was staged from March 23 to April 4 at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai
Lionel Messi is likely to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 'at the end of the season', according to reports citing sources close to the football club. And one reason behind the potential exit was reportedly Messi's refusal to take a pay cut.
"The dynamics have completely changed with PSG less pushing to renew (his contract)," the source said, adding that there was "no deal, no exit yet. But exit is much more likely."
Messi, who will turn 36 in June, joined in 2021 on a two-year deal which expires at the end of this campaign.
Talks about the World Cup hero's future at PSG have been going on for a while, but sources said negotiations are not moving.
The club, according to an ESPN report, wanted to slash Messi's salary by 25 per cent ‚ or about €40 million a year.
"A new meeting between the club and Messi's father and agent, Jorge, is still scheduled for later this month to find a solution," the report added.
With the PSG extension looking bleak, the spotlight is now on clubs that are looking to sign the player. Where will he play next?
His former team Barcelona will soon start negotiations with Messi, according to reports. Some are saying Saudi football clubs, like Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, are wooing him, too.
While all these talks are ongoing, the football star recently became a target for fan discontent since PSG's exit from the Champions League, with a section of the club's support turning on the Argentine player amid a run of results that has given their domestic rivals an improbable glimmer of hope in the French title race.
On Sunday, Messi's name was jeered by some fans at the Parc des Princes as the teams were announced prior to PSG's home game against Lyon. The Argentine then turned in a flat display as his team lost 1-0 against mid-table opponents, their second straight defeat in Ligue 1, both at home and both without scoring a goal.
(With inputs from Agencies)
ALSO READ:
Round Two of the 11-month Tour was staged from March 23 to April 4 at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai
He will now oversee the introduction of a new format for the Champions League starting next year
Fights for boys and girls in the Under 14 and Under 16 divisions will take place at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City on the opening day of the tournament
Nadal was forced to skip the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells last month as well as the Miami Open that ended last week, as he continues his recovery from a hip issue
He returned a positive result for anabolic agent ostarine after his loss to Kell Brook in Manchester
The tournament has been held every year in the Holy Month of Ramadan at the iconic Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex
He punched “The Miz” twice, then stole a page from “The Rock” and landed a people’s elbow to secure the win
Bayern had fired coach Julian Nagelsmann in favour of Tuchel last week