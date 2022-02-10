Lindwall wins Troon Abu Dhabi Pro-Am

Troon Abu Dhabi Pro-Am winner Erik Lindwall. — Supplied photo

Abu Dhabi - PGA of Israel Member Asaf Cohen shared third place on six-under (210)

The Troon Abu Dhabi Pro-Am, the ultimate Abu Dhabi golf experience, concluded at Yas Links Abu Dhabi, with PGA of Sweden Member, Erik Lindwall taking the title after his final round 73 at Yas Links Golf Club sealed the deal, finishing on nine-under par (207).

Professionals and their teams from across the globe came together for a once-in-a-lifetime golfing opportunity at three of the most exquisite venues in the Middle East — Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club and Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Winner Erik Lindwall had nothing but praise for the Pro-Am’s organisers, commenting: ““We had so much fun here as a team, the three different courses are in such great shape. Going to new venues for each round when they are so good meant we really enjoyed it. I’m now going to the winter series for the Nordic League and it’s going to be really exciting and this is the perfect set-up for it.”

The Pro-Am, which took place shortly after the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Abu Dhabi, gave participants the chance to follow in the footsteps of the world’s best golfers from the DP World Tour. All three of the courses were in immaculate, tour-standard condition so the Professionals and Amateurs were incredibly lucky to play in championship ready conditions.

England’s Steven Tiley rallied for second place with a low-round-equalling, five-under 67 for lone second place at seven-under (209), followed closely by Saadiyat Beach Golf Club Ambassador, Gary Hurley and PGA of Israel Member, Asaf Cohen, sharing third place on six-under (210).

In second place were the team of Tiley, Lyiubomir Minchev, Ilia El – Feleki and Stamen Stantchev, who, after a nervous wait in the clubhouse after their round, were pipped to the post by Team Hurley, with their slightly higher scoring final round, with third place falling to the team of Uli Weinhandl, Clemens Weinhandl, Edi Posamentir and Johannes Theiss on 261pts (-45).

Speaking about the appeal of Abu Dhabi as a golfing destination, Matthew Waters, Group Director of Golf, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Yas Links Abu Dhabi said: “First of all congratulations to this year’s winners. Once again, Abu Dhabi has proven itself to be a world-class tourism destination and as our international Pro-Am participants can attest to, golf is a major reason why they choose to visit the UAE’s capital. The Abu Dhabi Government has gone to great lengths to create a safe environment for residents and visitors over the past two years and it was great to be able to host our well renowned Pro-Am once again."