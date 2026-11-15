Libaak, Alfonso to face Lebrón and Augsburger in Dubai Premier Padel P1 final

Tenth seeds Valentino Libaak and Gonzalo Alfonso advanced to the final of the Dubai Premier Padel P1 after defeating Argentina’s Juan Igancio De Pascual and Spain’s Javier Garrido, 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinal at the Hamdan Sports Complex.

Meanwhile, second seeds Juan Lebrón and Leandro Román Augsburger sustained their title pursuit with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Italy’s Flavio Abbate and Argentina’s Franco Renato Dal Bianco.

In the women’s semifinals, fourth seeds Claudia Fernandez Sanchez and Martina Calvo Santamaría edged out Argentina’s Claudia Jensen and Spain’s Tamara Icardo Alcorisa, 6-3, 6-1 to set up a final clash with second seeds Paula Josemaria Martin and Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez who defeated Spain’s Ariana Sanchez Fallada and Andrea Ustero Prieto, 6-4, 7-5.