Lewis Hamilton pulls out of Ferrari tyre test to be with ailing pet

Hamilton said his 12-year-old bulldog Roscoe had been hospitalised with pneumonia and was now in a coma

Published: Sat 27 Sept 2025, 7:35 PM

Sheikh Mohamed receives OpenAI CEO, discuss UAE's artificial intelligence vision

Dubai authority bars HDFC Bank’s DIFC branch from taking new clients

UAE gears up for Asia Cup final: List of India-Pakistan matches held in Dubai since 2018

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton withdrew from a tyre test with Ferrari in Italy to be with his sick dog, he revealed on social media on Friday. 

Posting on Instagram, Hamilton said his 12-year-old bulldog Roscoe had been hospitalised with pneumonia and was now in a coma. 

The 40-year-old British driver wrote, "Please keep Roscoe in your thoughts. I want to keep you all updated. Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe."

"He was admitted into hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped. They managed to get a heartbeat back and now he’s in a coma. We don’t know whether he will wake from this. Tomorrow we’ll try to wake him up. I’m by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support," he added.

Hamilton also said in his Instagram Story that he was to attend a Ferrari fashion show in Milan, which he pulled out of as well

Roscoe, who was adopted by Hamilton in 2013, has his own Instagram account with 1.3 million followers. 

Hamilton, who finished eighth in last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, was due to do a tyre test in Mugello but was replaced by Ferrari's reserve driver Zhou Guanyu.