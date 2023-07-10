Let's do it again: Arab sensation Jabeur sets up rematch of 2022 final with Rybakina

Eubanks stuns Tsitsipas to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in action during her fourth round match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova. - Reuters

By Reuters Published: Mon 10 Jul 2023, 11:54 PM

Ons Jabeur set up a quarter-final repeat of last year’s Wimbledon showpiece against Elena Rybakina after crushing out-of-sorts former champion Petra Kvitova 6-0 6-3 in a Centre Court demolition job on Monday.

Her crowd-pleasing variety of slice, drop shot and change of pace and angle left the 2011 and 2014 champion flailing from the start as the Tunisian sixth seed raced through the first set in 22 minutes.

The ninth-seeded Czech had the briefest of recoveries in the second but it did not last and Jabeur marched on.

"It's amazing," said a delighted Jabeur, he highest-ranked African and Arab tennis player in WTA and ATP rankings history.."I love how Petra plays. I respect a lot what she has done for women's tennis and today to be able to win against her is huge for me."

Jabeur had to come from a set down against Bianca Andreescu on Saturday but had no such problems on a blustery afternoon as she took command from the start.

Kvitova struggled to deal with the lack of pace coming her way, while her own serves were erratic.

Christopher Eubanks of the U.S. celebrates winning his fourth round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. - Reuters

Until about a week ago, even Chris Eubanks did not really believe he was capable of this sort of thing — of beating the world's best tennis players at Wimbledon, of reaching the quarterfinals at any Grand Slam tournament, of winning match after match after match on grass courts.

“I would show up to tour events saying, ‘Oh, can I get through a couple rounds of here?’” he said .

“Now I genuinely can say, probably for the first time, I’m showing up to tournaments with higher expectations and really wanting to do well and put my best foot forward. I'm no longer feeling OK just being there. I know that I belong.”

Eubanks, a 6-foot-7, big-serving American making his Wimbledon debut at age 27 right after claiming the first ATP title of his career, reached the quarterfinals at a major for the first time by stunning two-time Slam runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a little over three hours on Monday.

“It's surreal. I can’t really describe it,” said Eubanks, who is from Atlanta and played college tennis at Georgia Tech.

“I just think the entire experience, all together, has just been a whirlwind. It’s been something that you dream about,” Eubanks said. "I didn’t really know if that dream would actually come true. I’m sitting here in it now, so it’s pretty cool.“

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in a men's singles match. - AP

Meanwhile, defending champion Novak Djokovic was temporarily knocked off course by big-serving Pole Hubert Hurkacz but quickly got back in the groove on Monday to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Having edged two tight tiebreaks late on Sunday before being beaten by the tournament's strict 11pm curfew, the 36-year-old returned hoping for a quick completion of the match.

Instead, he dropped his first set of the tournament before recalibrating and sealing a 7-6(6) 7-6(6) 5-7 6-4 victory.

His 100th match at Wimbledon was not vintage Djokovic but as he almost always does the second seed found a way through the storm to preserve his 10-year unbeaten record on Centre Court.

He has now moved equal in second place with Jimmy Connors for Wimbledon quarter-finals reached and will face Russia's seventh seed Andrey Rublev in his 14th on Tuesday.

Remarkably the Serbian has now reached 56 Grand Slam quarters-finals, second behind only Roger Federer.

It was Hurkacz who brought down the curtain on record eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer's career when he beat the Swiss in the last eight two years ago.

The 26-year-old's destructive game could easily have done for Djokovic too as he bombed down eight more aces to go with the 23 he belted past the Serb on Sunday night, one of them clocked at 141mph.

"He put up a great performance," a relieved Djokovic said after keeping his bid for a fifth successive Wimbledon title and eighth in all, said on court.

"Honestly, I don't recall the last time I felt this miserable on returning games to be honest, because of his incredibly accurate and powerful serve.

"I mean he's got one of the best serves in the world and it's so difficult to read it."

Earlier, Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva said her debut run at Wimbledon was a "good experience" and has given her a massive confidence boost, despite her incurring a point penalty towards the end of a 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2 fourth-round defeat by American Madison Keys.

World number 102 Andreeva was handed a point penalty after her racket flew out of her hand at 5-2 in the decider, giving match point to Keys in Monday's clash. The 16-year-old had already got a warning in the second set for throwing her racket.

An emotional Andreeva argued with umpire Louise Azemar Engzell to no avail, saying she had slipped on the grass and had not thrown her racket intentionally, before refusing to shake hands with her at the end of the match.

"The first warning I got, I think I deserved it ... I was a bit frustrated. So that's why I threw the racket," qualifier Andreeva told reporters.

"Here I cannot say anything, she was right to give me a warning. I didn't complain or talk to her about it...

ALSO READ

"For me (the second time) it's a controversial point because I'm not sure if -- I don't know which decision was right. But, honestly, I didn't have any intention to throw the racket. I slid.

"Honestly, I thought that I will fall forward. Maybe it did look like I threw the racket. I don't know. I didn't see any videos yet."