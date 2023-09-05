Legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to feature in special event at NBA Abu Dhabi Games

Chasing a fourth F2 world drivers' title, the Emirati driver produced a flawless performance
An expanded series of fan events await basketball fans at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced on Tuesday.
The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 will see two pre-season games between Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 5 and October 7 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.
The first special fan event, NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi, will take place on October 6 at Etihad Arena.
The legendary Abdul-Jabbar Kareem, six-time NBA champion, and two-time NBA champion Kenny Smith will feature in the special event on October 6.
Activities will include a skills challenge and three-point contest featuring Mavericks and Timberwolves players, performances by the Mavericks Entertainment Team, the Timberwolves Dunk Team, and the team mascots, and a slam dunk contest featuring professional dunkers.
“NBA District,” an interactive fan event that last year welcomed nearly 10,000 fans, will return to Manarat Al Saadiyat from October 5 to October 8.
Fans will be able to meet five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway Sr., and nine-time NBA All-Star and NBA champion Gary Payton, and participate in basketball activities on a full-size NBA court.
Chasing a fourth F2 world drivers' title, the Emirati driver produced a flawless performance
Spokesperson says the concept of the participation of athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports not feasible due to technical reasons
Everyone dreams of winning a green jacket or standing on a podium with the National Anthem playing, says the Arjuna Award recipient
Son treble helps Tottenham recover from a goal down to thrash Burnley at Turf Moor
Emanuele Galeppini moves to within one shot of the leader heading into Sunday's final round at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club
Verstappen on front row as he chases record 10th win with Red Bull team mate Perez only fifth
Team Abu Dhabi star produces superb qualifying display as he looks to extend his lead in world title race
They played their first official international game only six years ago and are ranked 62 in the world