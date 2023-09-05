Legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to feature in special event at NBA Abu Dhabi Games

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33). — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 5:56 PM

An expanded series of fan events await basketball fans at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced on Tuesday.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 will see two pre-season games between Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 5 and October 7 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The first special fan event, NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi, will take place on October 6 at Etihad Arena.

The legendary Abdul-Jabbar Kareem, six-time NBA champion, and two-time NBA champion Kenny Smith will feature in the special event on October 6.

Activities will include a skills challenge and three-point contest featuring Mavericks and Timberwolves players, performances by the Mavericks Entertainment Team, the Timberwolves Dunk Team, and the team mascots, and a slam dunk contest featuring professional dunkers.

“NBA District,” an interactive fan event that last year welcomed nearly 10,000 fans, will return to Manarat Al Saadiyat from October 5 to October 8.

Fans will be able to meet five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway Sr., and nine-time NBA All-Star and NBA champion Gary Payton, and participate in basketball activities on a full-size NBA court.