Legendary former players to attend NBA Abu Dhabi Games

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced the lineup of NBA legends who will attend the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 and headline “NBA District” activities from October 2 to October 5 at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

The interactive fan event will be held in conjunction with the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, which will feature the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers playing preseason games on October 2 and October 4 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

NBA legends Oscar Robertson, Derrick Rose, Mark Jackson, John Starks, Rudy Gay and Michael Carter-Williams will participate in a host of activities as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games.

Oscar Robertson, a 12-time NBA All-Star, was named the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 1963-64, won the 1971 NBA championship as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, is a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, and a two-time Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, and was inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2009. The NBA Western Conference Championship Trophy is named in his honor.

Derrick Rose, a three-time NBA All-Star with the Chicago Bulls, became the youngest player in NBA history to win MVP at age 22 following the 2010-11 season.

Mark Jackson was the 1987-88 NBA Rookie of the Year as a member of the Knicks, an NBA All-Star in 1989, and is sixth on the NBA’s all-time career assists list.

John Starks, an NBA All-Star in 1994 with the Knicks, was the Sixth Man of the Year in 1997 and is the franchise’s all-time leader in three-pointers made.

Rudy Gay, a 2007 NBA All-Rookie First Team selection, played 17 seasons in the NBA, won two FIBA World Cup gold medals with Team USA, and was known for his consistent scoring and versatility as a forward.

Michael Carter-Williams was the 2013-14 NBA Rookie of the Year as a member of the 76ers.