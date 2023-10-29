Lee exceeds expectations to take a six-shot lead into final round of Aramco Team Series – Riyadh

American fires eight birdies to tie record for the most consecutive red numbers and equals lowest ever Ladies European Tour score with a 11-under 61
Alison Lee shot her second consecutive 61 for a record 36-hole score of 22 under par in the fifth and final Aramco Team Series event of the season, Presented by PIF – Riyadh.
Lee takes a six stroke lead into Sunday’s final round of the Ladies European Tour event in Saudi Arabia.
Currently placed 40th on the ROLEX Women’s World Rankings she has accumulated 22 birdies and no bogeys over the first 36 holes.
Lee was on ’59 Watch’ for the second consecutive day and just fell short.
“The course suits my game. I am playing great and I am happy where I am now,” said Lee, a former Rookie of the Year.
“I have made a lot of good putts. My stats for the year have been good. I just have not had the confidence with my putter, but I found something last week, which I seem to have retained for this week.
“If you had told me at the beginning of the week I was going to shoot 22 under after two days I wouldn’t have believed you,” said Lee.
Five times European Solheim Cup player Carlota Ciganda of Spain is six shots back after rounds of 65 and 63.
This performance by Ciganda also helped Team Ciganda win the 36-hole $500,000 Team event with an incredible score of 43 under par.
The 36-hole cut for the pros fell at two under par with 63 players qualifying for the final round. Fourteen players are 10 under or better on one of the best two days of scoring all season on the LET.
The final round Sunday is reserved for the pros only with a prize fund of $500,000 at stake.
The first tee time is at 7.20 am with all groups in three balls and the final group of Alison Lee, Ciganda and Pernilla Lindberg off at 10.55 am.
One of the tournament initiatives aligned with ‘Green Riyadh’ – a Vision 2030 project, is the Pink Ribbon Walk of 2 kilometers around the golf course in acknowledgement of Break Cancer Awareness Month, which concludes this week.
Leading scores
(2nd) Round) Individual
(6,398 Yards, Par 72).
A. Lee (US) 61. 61. 122.
C. Ciganda (Spain) 65. 63. 128.
P. Lindberg (Swe) 65. 65. 130.
T. Cheenglab (Thai) 67. 64. 131.
C. Hull (Eng) 65. 67. 132.
L. Vu (US) 68. 64. 132.
M. Lee (Aus) 63. 70. 133.
Team
(Best two scores from the Team of four on each hole)
Team Ciganda - 43.
Team A. Lee - 40.
Team Cheenglab – 40.
Team Law - 39.
