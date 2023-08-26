LeBron James' son Bronny to return to basketball soon after cardiac arrest

The system will allow players to challenge a range of decisions, such as those relating to double bounces and foul shots
Bronny James, the teenage son of NBA great LeBron James, is expected to return to basketball "in the very near future" after he suffered a cardiac arrest last month, ESPN reported on Friday, citing a statement from a family spokesperson.
The 18-year-old went into cardiac arrest on July 24 while training with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team. He was hospitalised and placed in intensive care, and discharged three days later.
Follow-up evaluations have revealed that the probable cause of James' cardiac arrest was a congenital heart defect, according to the statement, ESPN reported.
"It is an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect which can and will be treated," the spokesperson said in the statement. "We are very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future."
Bronny James was the second USC player to go into cardiac arrest in the last year. Vince Iwuchukwu collapsed during practice last July after suffering heart failure, and returned to the court six months later.
ALSO READ:
The system will allow players to challenge a range of decisions, such as those relating to double bounces and foul shots
The 36-year-old, who is defending his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts in Saturday's big fight, iwas presented with a religious painting by soldiers ahead of Saturday's Poland bout
Indian wrestlers will be allowed to compete in the Asian Games next month but not under the Indian flag
Five-year deal was agreed for Jeddah to hostseason-ender Next Gen ATP Finals
American Noah Lyles continued his quest for double sprint gold by cruising into the men's 200 metres final despite a freak cart crash that delayed the start of his race
The 21-year-old striker scored 12 goals in 92 appearances for Rennes after making his breakthrough as a teenager with Anderlecht in his homeland
Cambridge-born rider denies Frankie Dettori back-to-back Group 1 wins at York’s famous Ebor meeting with stunning victory aboard the Irish-trained Warm Heart
The Indian chess prodigy said that he and opponent Magnus Carlsen were 'both tired, without much energy'