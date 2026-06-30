LeBron James leaving Lakers, to play with another team: Report

James, 41, has spent the past eight seasons with the Lakers, highlighted by helping the franchise win the 2020 NBA title

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 30 Jun 2026, 9:38 PM
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Superstar LeBron James informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he will continue his NBA career elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN on Tuesday.

James, 41, has spent the past eight seasons with the Lakers, highlighted by helping the franchise win the 2020 NBA title.

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Reports surfaced on Monday that the Golden State Warriors are expected to make a determined push to add James after Draymond Green declined his player option with the purpose of freeing cap space to add to the roster.

A four-time NBA MVP and the league's all-time leading scorer, James completed his record-setting 23rd NBA season.

James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds this season with the Lakers. The 22-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion is the all-time leader in games (1,622) and points (43,440).

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