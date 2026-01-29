LeBron James in tears during rout in possible Cleveland farewell

NBA all-time scoring leader James, who sparked his hometown Cavaliers to their only NBA title in 2016, has not committed to play beyond this season, his record 23rd NBA campaign

  PUBLISHED: Thu 29 Jan 2026, 11:33 AM
LeBron James was in tears over a video tribute to his legendary career on Wednesday, when his Los Angeles Lakers were routed 129-99 by host Cleveland in what might be the superstar's last NBA game in his hometown.

"I haven't made a decision on the future but it very well could be," James said after the Lakers' most lopsided loss of the season.

