Lebrón, Augsburger win Dubai Premier Padel P1 after thrilling final

Juan Lebrón and Leandro Augsburger won the third edition of the Dubai Premier Padel P1 with a thrilling victory over Valentino Libaak and Gonzalo Alfonso in the final at Hamdan Sports Complex on Sunday.

In a thrilling three-set battle, Lebrón and Augsburger won 7–6, 5–7, 6–3 to claim the title.

Meanwhile, Martina Calvo and Claudia Fernández were crowned champions in the women's category.

Calvo and Fernández claimed the title with a straight-set 7–5, 6–1 victory over Paula Josemaría and Beatriz González.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, attended the final day of the event.

The eight-day tournament saw record crowd with more than 35,000 fans attending the tournament as 248 players battled for glory in the men’s and women’s categories.

“Bringing another edition of this tournament to a successful end is a proud moment for everyone,” said Iván Modia, CEO of Gallop Global and Tournament Director of Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1.

“Dubai Premier Padel P1 continues to demonstrate the growing appeal of professional padel and the appetite for world-class sporting experiences in the region. The support of our partners, the commitment of our team and the fans’ enthusiasm have all been instrumental in making this edition a success. We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to grow the tournament's international profile.”