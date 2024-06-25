Laura Roberts ready to embrace challenges of new role at The Els Club

Laura Roberts - a new appointment at the Els Club, Dubai. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 8:13 PM

Laura Roberts, who recently joined The Els Club as the Assistant Marketing & Communications Manager, says she is ‘excited’ to roll out an ambitious game plan that she hopes will benefit the commercial and social expansion of the popular Dubai-based golfing destination.

Speaking to Khaleej Times Roberts said: “I have been in Dubai for almost two months and at The Els for about a month. I have a marketing and hospitality background, but working in golf is a first for me, which is exciting!

“I am keen to improve membership communications, improve the App, tell members about what is happening at the golf club and with the golf course and showcase all the facilities including the CH3 Academy that is producing a lot of talent for UAE golfers.”

Originally from Cheshire in the UK, Laura said she left her role in Marketing at a growing Coffee Shop chain at home, as she decided she needed a complete switch-up.

“So I came to Dubai without a job and wanted to see if it could happen,” said Laura who is not a stranger to Dubai having visited the Emirate several times on holidays with the family.

“The first time was around 2009 and to see it develop over the years has been amazing,” she said. “I visited a friend over here last year which planted the seed to make the move myself.”

Laura is a sports lover with football and golf being her favourites.

“I love how sport brings people together – not just for the playing of the game, but socially afterwards and also seeing the passion aligned with excellent hospitality for family and friends to join. I also appreciate the benefits of being part of a team – as well as the individuals you meet, that you otherwise would never have got to know.

“I sent my CV to TROON Golf and I was introduced to the team at The Els Club,” Laura added. “I had a face-to-face interview and here we are now.”

Asked about her first impressions of The Els Club, Laura said, “I have been really impressed – it is a massive operation with an amazing team spirit throughout and there’s a strong membership. I was also impressed with the size and diversity of the facility – with the rooms, the leisure facilities, the community feel and, of course, the award-winning golf course!’

“My dad is an avid golfer - I, however, only started golfing around 18 months ago. I look forward to playing golf at The Els Club when my parents come to visit Dubai, so I’d better get practising!”