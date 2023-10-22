Larsson puts on gem of a performance to win Dubai School Games Par 3 golf tournament

Van Winkel and Rozhko win their Divisions as 35 schools Participate in popular event at Emirates Golf Club, Dubai

A player tees off in the Dubai Schools Games - Golf event at the Par 3 course at Emirates Golf Club, Dubai. - Supplied photo

By Nick Tarratt/ KT Guest Golf Writer Published: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 8:48 PM

Victor Larsson from GEMS FirstPoint School, won the Gross Division with a score of 24 at the popular Dubai Schools Games – Golf tournament took place at the Emirates Golf Club’s Par 3 course.

Larsson, playing off a scratch handicap was four under par after five holes birdying holes 1, 3, 4 and 5. He had to endure a bogey on hole six and then hits three pars to finish well.

The Primary Division was won by Bente Badr Van Winckel (Dubai British School – Jumeirah Park) with 22 points with 6.25 handicap shots while the Senior Division was won by A. Rozhko (Bloom World Academy) also with 22 points and 9 handicap shots.

The annual Dubai Sports Games are organized by Esports Management (ESM) under the sanctioning of the Dubai Sports Council.

Afzal Pasha, Events Co-ordinator for ESM, told Khaleej Times: ‘We are delighted to start the third season of the 2023 – 2024 Dubai Sports Games with golf.

“In this overall School Games initiative we have 20 sports taking place under the Dubai Sports Games banner in Dubai throughout the season, involving more than 250 schools in Dubai.

As many as 35 schools participated in the golf event – with a total of 80 students, aged between nine and 18 playing threeballs.

The format was nine holes Individual Stableford with 25 perscent handicap allowance.

Three sets of tees were used:

- Primary and Secondary Girls: Red Tees.

- Primary Boys: White Tees.

- Secondary Boys: Blue Tees.

“A special thanks must go to our Presenting Partner, GoSports – with their support of uniforms for event staff, officials and technical partners,” said Pasha.

“Without this partnership we would not be able to run these events to the standard we desire. GoSports also attend and activate at each event.

“We also thank Emirates Golf Club for hosting and providing technical support for Rules and other golfing matters,” concluded Pasha.

Talabat and Mai Dubai water are also sponsors and supporters of the Dubai School Games

The Participating schools

Bloom World Academy, Dubai British School – Emirates Hills, Dubai British School – Jumeirah Park, Dubai College, Dubai English Speaking Private College, Dubai Heights Academy, Dubai International Academy, Dubai, Emirates International School – Meadows, GEMS Dubai American Academy, GEMS FirstPoint School, GEMS International School, GEMS Jumeirah Primary School, GEMS Our Own Indian School, GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail, GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, GEMS Wellington International School, GEMS World Academy, Horizon International School, Horizons English School, JSS International School, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Jumeirah College, Kent College Dubai, Kings School Al Barsha, Kings School Dubai, Kings School Nad Al Sheba, Safa British School, South View School, Sunmarke School, Swiss International Scientific School Dubai, The English College Dubai, The International School of Choueifat – Branch, The School of Research Science and Victory Heights Primary School.

Results.

Gross

V. Larsson (GEMS FirstPoint School) 24.

A. Siddarth (Bloom World Academy) 26.

K. Gouri (Dubai College) 27.

Primary School Division (Stableford, 25% H’cap Allowance)

B. Badr Van Winkel (6.25 H’cap) (Dubai British School – Jumeirah Park) 22.

Y. El Husseini (10 H’cap) (Dubai British School – Emirates Hills) 21.

I. Kim (3.75 H’cap) (The International School of Choueifat – Branch) 21.cap)

K. Maharaj (4.5 H’cap) (Kings School – Nad Al Sheba) 18.

S. Lim (3.75 H’cap) (GEMS Dubai American Academy) 18.

Senior School Division (Stableford, 25% H’cap Allowance)

A. Rozhko (9 H’cap) (Bloom World Academy) 22.

A. Siddharth (1.75 H’cap) (Bloom World Academy) 21.

V. Larsson (0.375 H’cap) (GEMS FirstPoint School) 21.

K. Gouri (1.875 H’cap) (Dubai College) 20.

M. Rozhko (5 H’cap) (Bloom World Academy) 20.