Lakshya Sen stuns world champion Loh Kean Yew in India Open final

India's Lakshya Sen during the final against Loh Kean Yew. (PTI)

Third seed Sen triumphed 24-22, 21-17 in less than an hour after breaking ahead of the Singaporean early in the second game

By AFP Published: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 12:08 AM

Lakshya Sen beat reigning men’s world champion Loh Kean Yew to salvage some home side glory at the India Open after a tournament plagued by a Covid outbreak.

Third seed Sen triumphed 24-22, 21-17 in less than an hour after breaking ahead of the Singaporean early in the second game, played without spectators in New Delhi.

Thailand’s Supanida Kathethong, fresh from stunning women’s top seed P.V. Sindhu the day before, pushed hard but ran out of steam against compatriot Busanan Ongbamrungphan, who won 22-20, 19-21, 21-13.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s partnership was the other bright spot for India after their men’s doubles victory over top seeded Indonesians Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.

This week’s tournament was originally meant to feature more than 200 players from 19 countries but nearly all of the sport’s top-ranked athletes were absent.