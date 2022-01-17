Lakshya Sen stuns world champion Loh Kean Yew in India Open final

The 33-year-old, who stepped down as Twenty20 skipper after a debacle at the World Cup and then lost the one-day job, took over the India leadership across formats from MS Dhoni in 2017
Lakshya Sen beat reigning men’s world champion Loh Kean Yew to salvage some home side glory at the India Open after a tournament plagued by a Covid outbreak.
Third seed Sen triumphed 24-22, 21-17 in less than an hour after breaking ahead of the Singaporean early in the second game, played without spectators in New Delhi.
Thailand’s Supanida Kathethong, fresh from stunning women’s top seed P.V. Sindhu the day before, pushed hard but ran out of steam against compatriot Busanan Ongbamrungphan, who won 22-20, 19-21, 21-13.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s partnership was the other bright spot for India after their men’s doubles victory over top seeded Indonesians Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.
This week’s tournament was originally meant to feature more than 200 players from 19 countries but nearly all of the sport’s top-ranked athletes were absent.
The 8,711 crowd at Bellerive Oval witnessed the fall of 17 wickets over the day
Virat Kohli and two teammates were caught on the stump microphone complaining after home captain Dean Elgar survived on review after being given out leg before wicket at a crucial stage on the third afternoon
The final stage was marred by tragedy as 20-year-old French mechanic Quentin Lavallee was killed in a car accident
As time slips away before the Australian Open starts on Monday, the nine-time title holder heard in an emergency hearing that he will be in immigration detention from Saturday morning — not on the Melbourne Park tennis courts
Judge Anthony Kelly said a new court and new judge would have to hear the challenge
It was a tense chase, with South Africa having to work for almost every run after being set to make 212 on a pitch which gave assistance to the fast bowlers
The world No.1 could also face hurdles when travelling to the three other Grand Slams
