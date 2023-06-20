Lahore Qalandars hope to make their mark in African continent

Two-time PSL champions acquire Durban franchise in Zim Afro T10 which will be held in Harare from July 20-29

Lahore Qalandars are two-time champions of the Pakistan Super League, - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 9:50 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 9:53 PM

Team KT

sports@khaleejtimes.com

Fresh from the announcement of dates for the Zim Afro T10 league, Lahore Qalandars have picked up a franchise in the highly anticipated inaugural edition.

Named Durban Qalandars, the franchise’s involvement has raised the profile of the unique tournament for the African continent.

Two-time champions of the Pakistan Super League, the Qalandars franchise owners are businessmen Atif Naeem Rana and Sameen Naeem Rana. The winners of 2022 and 2023 PSL will look to replicate their success with the Durban team in the Zim Afro T10.

As franchise cricket makes its first foray in Zimbabwe, the tournament will have five privately owned teams battling it out for the top prize. The other four teams will be Harare Hurricanes, CapeTown Samp Army, Bulawayo Braves and the Joburg Lions.

The Zim Afro T10, in association with T Ten Global Sports, will run from July 20 to 29, with all the games being played in Harare.

The player’s draft is slated to take place on July 2.

Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni said, “We are elated to welcome the Qalandars to the Zim Afro T10 and Zimbabwe Cricket family. They have been very successful in Pakistan and we hope that they can bring their entertaining brand of cricket for the local fans here as well. They come with a tradition of attracting the best players, and we hope to see more of that.”

“After winning two consecutive seasons in the PSL, we want to expand our footprint and Zimbabwe is a great chance for us to make a mark. The Zim Afro T10 is surely going to be a very exciting tournament – it is the fastest format in the game after all, and we cannot wait to connect with the fans there and create a strong fanbase for ourselves,” Sameen Naeem Rana, Owner & CEO of Durban Qalandars said.

T Ten Global Sports Founder and Chairman Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk said, “It is great to have the champions from the Pakistan Super League join us in the Zim Afro T10 as the Durban Qalandars. They have had a long lasting effect in the PSL and we hope to see them play a similar kind of role in the Zim Afro T10. I expect a stiff competition and some entertaining cricket from the Durban Qalandars from the very first ball. The fans are eagerly awaiting for this festival of cricket to begin.”