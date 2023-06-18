Lack of Test match practice costs Afghanistan as they suffer a record-setting defeat to Bangladesh

The 546-run defeat is only the third biggest in this century

Bangladesh scored a record-setting victory over Afghanistan on the fourth day of the one-off Test winning by a whopping 546 runs.

England holds the record for the biggest margin (by runs) when they beat Australia in 1928 by 675 runs. In second place is Australia, who registered a 562-run win against England in 1934.

After the match Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said: "The thing was we played after a long break in Tests. We will learn more as we play more Tests.

"It didn't go our way from the start of the match. We had some positives."

When asked about an injury he picked up he said, "I am feeling good. Just had a scan and it is clear."

Bangladesh did not put a foot wrong after being asked to bat first at Mirpur on day one of the Test. A big century from Najmul Hossain Shanto (146) and a half-century from Mahmudul Hasan Joy (76) led their charge in the first innings, as the Tigers posted a total 382 in their first innings.

In response, Afghanistan could muster just 146, with Afsar Zazai's 36 being the highest score. Bangladesh pacers Ebadot Hossain (4/47) and Shoriful Islam (2/28) took crucial top-order wickets. They trailed in the match by 236 runs at that point.

In the second innings, Bangladesh's aggressive batting furthered the advantage of the 236-run lead.

Shanto (124), Mominul Haque (121 unbeaten), Zakir Hasan (71) and Litton Das (66 unbeaten) helped their team declare at 425/4 after just 80 overs.

Needing 662 runs to win Afghanistan fared even worse in their second effort with the bat and was bowled out for merely 115.

Bangladesh's attack was led by their pacers, Taskin Ahmed (4/37) and Islam (3/28). Rahmat Shah (30) was the only batter who could cross the 20-run mark. Karim Janat (18) and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (13) were the two other batters who touched double digits.

Shanto earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his twin centuries.