Kohli equals Don Bradman's priceless record with century in 500th International match

Golfer from Southport bids to become the first Englishman to win the golf's most prestigious event since Nick Faldo in 1992
India’s Virat Kohli further cemented his reputation of one of the greatest batsmen in the world when he scored a record-setting 76th century in his 500th international match on Friday.
It was an astonishing milestone from a player who never ceases to amaze in all formats of the game.
Kohli completed the magical ton during India’s second Test against the West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad before he was run out fo 121 in a total of 341 runs.
Significantly Kohli 29th Test century saw his draw level with the legendary Australian Sir Don Bradman's long-standing record of most Test centuries.
Kohli also went past New Zealander Kane William’s mark of 28 Test centuries.
Kohli also eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar’s remarkable record of 75 Test centuries with what was his 15th overseas ton, adding credence to the fact that he can perform in all conditions.
The dashing opener is currently in third place on the list of most centuries with Australia’s Steve Smith leading the pack with 32 tons and England’s Joe Root on 30,
The two-time Female World Athlete of the Year urged young Asian athletes to believe in themselves
'Jiu-Jitsu Falcons’ capture 14 medals in total, including 8 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze as they emerge winners for the fourth consecutive year
Action-packed fight night will also see the highly anticipated return of Khamzat Chimaev as he moves back up to middleweight to take on No.7 ranked contender Paulo Costa
Mayor Tom Tate says the Gold Coast, which hosted the Games in 2018, had the infrastructure in place to make the event happen
Pogacar crossed the line more than five minutes behind his rival Jonas Vingegaard to end up a massive 7:35 behind the Dane in the overall standings
Susan Thompson-Craig’s partner had asked her to give the England allrounder the miracle gel that helped him stage a winning Ashes comeback
Khaled Al Shehhi and Hazza Farhan clinched the gold medals clinched gold medals on Day Two