Kohli begins training ahead of Asia Cup in UAE

The 33-year-old shared an Instagram story where he is seen sprinting, wearing a Manchester City jersey, at an indoor facility on Thursday

India's Virat Kohli. —AFP

by James Jose Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 12:09 AM

Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli has begun training ahead of the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

The 33-year-old, who was rested following India’s tour of England, shared an Instagram story where he is seen sprinting, wearing a Manchester City jersey, at an indoor facility on Thursday.

Kohli, who missed the series against the West Indies and will miss the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe, has been named in the Asia Cup squad.