KL Rahul ruled out of South Africa series, Pant to lead India

It is the second year in a row that the Croatian has signed a one-year extension with Real as his current contract was set to expire at the end of June
Sports1 day ago
India's KL Rahul has been ruled out of the five-match Twenty20 international series against South Africa at home due to a groin injury, the country's cricket board said Wednesday.
The Indian opener was appointed captain of the team after all-format skipper Rohit Sharma and superstar Virat Kohli took a break following the end of the Indian Premier League tournament last month.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will lead the side in his place for the series, which begins Thursday in New Delhi.
Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav will also be absent after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets, according to a release by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
Hardik Pandya, who last month led Gujarat Titans to IPL triumph in their opening season, has been named vice-captain.
"The selection committee has not named a replacement for KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav," the BCCI statement said.
"Both the cricketers will now report to the NCA (National Cricket Academy) where the medical team will assess them further and decide on the future course of treatment."
Rishabh Pant (C) (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
It is the second year in a row that the Croatian has signed a one-year extension with Real as his current contract was set to expire at the end of June
Sports1 day ago
The captain took his tally to 82 goals
Sports1 day ago
Hasaranga took 4-33 in his four overs of wily leg-spin after Sri Lankan batters had once again failed to fire
Sports1 day ago
Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Rodolfo Arruabarrena say now is the time to build for the future
Sports1 day ago
The Men in Blue are on a 12-match winning streak and they can create an all-time record of winning 13 T20I games in a row
Sports1 day ago
A 3-0 win will lift the Babar Azam-led team to third from their current 10th place in the 13-team World Cup Super League
Sports2 days ago
Coach also would like to see him more in Test cricket
Sports2 days ago
Josh Hazlewood scalps four, while openers David Warner and Aaron Finch score half-centuries
Sports2 days ago