Kipp Popert and Steven Alderson earn season-ending G4D Tour titles in Dubai

:Winners of the inaugural G4D Tour Series Finale held alongside the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Kipp Popert and Steven Alderson, with officials from the DP World Tour, DP World and G4D Tour. - Supplied photo

Kipp Popert (Eng) and Steven Alderson (Aus) enjoyed the perfect climax to their seasons as they won their respective events at the inaugural G4D Tour Series Finale in Dubai.

The two-day season-ending tournament at Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth course featured a gross event and a net event as part of a revamp to reinforce the G4D Tour’s status as the most inclusive Tour in golf.

Popert, the top-ranked golfer on the gross World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD), entered the final round with a one-shot lead over Lachlan Wood but carded a closing five-under 67 to finish at nine under for a five-shot victory.

It is his 13th G4D Tour title, the fifth of the year - four of those coming as an individual - and the first of his career in Dubai.

“I'm chuffed,” he said. “I haven't won this one yet. So, it was one I was really wanting and knew I was playing well coming in.

“I think my focus is when I get a lead, to be honest, I just like winning. But I also want to showcase how good we are and shoot the lowest score I can.”

A front-nine 32 saw Popert seize control of proceedings before three birdies in a five-hole stretch from the 11th to the 15th saw him cruise to the title despite a bogey-bogey finish.

Australian pair Wood and Wayne Perske finished second and third in the gross competition, which featured seven players.

In the net competition, Alderson, playing off a three handicap, made it back-to-back G4D Tour victories in his first two starts after his emotional victory in Spain last month as he shot a 77 in the final round for a five-shot success.

The 44-year-old mixed three birdies - including one at the par-five 18th - with three bogeys and two double bogeys as he held off the challenge of South Africa's Robin Singh, who shot a 75.