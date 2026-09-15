Kings League MENA completes 10-team line-up ahead of September 18 kickoff

Kings League MENA revealed its final two teams and the opening fixtures for Split 1 at its Unboxing Show, completing the competition's 10-team line-up and setting up blockbuster storylines ahead of kickoff on September 18.

All 10 Team Presidents joined the special preseason Unboxing Show live stream, during which the final two teams, the opening fixtures, and the player rosters were revealed, and the presidents engaged in lively exchanges as the Split 1 rivalries got underway.

Two new Saudi Team Presidents, Raed of RA2 and Abdulrahman Alshahri of Rising Peaks, join the roster of eight previously announced teams, taking Saudi representation in the competition to three teams alongside returning side DR7, led by Drb7h.

Fixtures on the opening matchdays include a rerun of the DR7 v. FWZ final at the Kings Cup MENA last year, and a Jordanian derby between 3BS and Red Zone that will see team co-presidents and Jordan national football team stars Yazan Al Naimat (3BS) and Ali Olwan (Red Zone) go head-to-head.

During the Unboxing Show, the Team Presidents made it clear that they are coming into the new season ready to compete, entertain and fight for the title from day one.

They promised fans big moments, unexpected surprises, intense rivalries and plenty of entertainment throughout the season, both on the pitch and across their own channels.

They also called on their communities to show up, support their teams, and bring the energy to Cool Arena in Riyadh, promising a season where the competition, the content, and the fan experience will all be bigger, louder, and more exciting from start to finish.

Kings League MENA Split 1 features 10 teams representing football markets and fan communities across the MENA region: Saudi Arabia is represented by DR7, led by Team President Drb7h; RA2 - Raed; and Rising Peaks - Abdulrahman Alshahri.

ABO FC (AboFlah) represents Qatar. FWZ (Fwaz) - Kuwait. Turbo (Tarboun) - Egypt. Bakhira FC (Younes Zarou and Achraf Sabiri) and Ultra Chmicha (Ilyas Elmaliki) - Morocco. 3BS (Absi) and Red Zone (Maherco) - Jordan.