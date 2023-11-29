Kim birdies 16 holes to win Ladies Heritage Trophy at the EGC

Dubai-based Adrian Meronk heads Down Under to defend the ISPS HANDA Australian Open title he won in such style last year
Minkyeong Kim showcased sizzling form with her putter to win the Ladies Heritage Trophy at the Emirates Golf Club’s Faldo and Majlis Courses.
Kim rattled in 16 birdies over the 36 holes and added two eagles for a two-round total of 77 Stableford points. She scored 37 points in Round One and followed it up with 40 points in Round Two.
The highlight of her game were the four birdies she had over five holes on the front nine in Round One.
Sixty-one players from the EGC Ladies’ Section ompeted for the title.
Second place went to Nonita Chand with two solid rounds of 37 points for an overall score of 74 points. Nonita produced 4 birdies in Round 2 to secure the silver podium position, beating Chantelle De Villers on a better Round 2.
The best score of Round 2 was produced by Margaret Breen with 41 points – ‘All aboard the Birdie Train.’ Margaret produced an amazing 8 birdies in her second round.
The best score of Round 1 was produced by Najla Bartette. The highlight of Najla’s round was her three back-to-back birdies on the front nine holes of the Faldo Course.
Lady Captain, Fiona Berry, who generously provided the prizes for the 2023 Heritage Trophy, said: “I have been a part of Emirates Golf Club from the start and the Heritage means a lot to me, so I thought it would be very fitting to provide pictures from the past to show how far we have come.”
