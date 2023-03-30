Khan's ton in vain as UAE goes down to USA

Khan struck a sublime 103 from 84 deliveries that was generously peppered with nine boundaries and two sixes

Asif Khan. — UAE Cricket file

by James Jose Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 9:08 PM

Asif Khan's fine century went in vain as the UAE went down narrowly to USA in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 in Windhoek, Namibia on Thursday.

Khan struck a sublime 103 from 84 deliveries that was generously peppered with nine boundaries and two sixes. But his aggressive knock, as well as opener Vriitya Aravind's half-century and medium pacer Junaid Siddique's 3-49 was not enough to stop the USA from notching its second win.

After the UAE had piled up 279 for 9 after opting to bat first, USA was well served by Saiteja Mukkamalla, who scored an unbeaten 120 from 114 balls with the help of 11 fours.

It was the UAE's first defeat in the tournament after they had opened their campaign by beating Papua New Guinea by 21 runs.

The UAE takes on Canada in their next match on Saturday.

BRIEF SCORES

> USA beats UAE by 5 wickets

> UAE: 279-9 (Asif Khan 103, Vriitya Aravind 57, Rohan Mustafa 38, Aryan Lakra 26; Nisarg Patel 2-35, Jessy Singh 2-54)

> USA: 281-5 in 49 overs (Saiteja Mukkamalla 120 not out, Monank Patel 50, Sushant Modani 39; Junaid Siddique 3-49)

> Player of the Match: Saiteja Mukkamalla

ALSO READ: