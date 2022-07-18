Kerley savours gold on a historic night for America in 100m

Carl Lewis led clean sweeps in 1983 and 1991 but no nation has managed it since

USA's Fred Kerley (centre) crosses the finish line ahead of compatriots Trayvon Bromell (left) and Marvin Bracy. (AFP)

By Reuters Published: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 12:21 AM

Fred Kerley led an American clean sweep in the 100 metres final in Eugene on Saturday, the first since 1991, to send the home fans wild and give the sport’s dominant nation a night to remember as they hosted the World Championships for the first time.

Kerley timed his dip perfectly to clock 9.86 seconds as Marvin Bracy took silver and Trayvon Bromell bronze, both with 9.88 seconds, but Bracy edging it by two thousandths of a second.

A fourth American in the final, defending champion Christian Coleman, finished sixth.

Carl Lewis led clean sweeps in 1983 and 1991 but no nation has managed it since.

“I lost the Olympics by (0.04). I saw Bracy in front of me, he dipped early and I picked the right time and got the job done today,” Olympic silver medallist Kerley said.

“I got the work done this time around and the gold medal means more than anything,” said Kerley.

“It’s amazing to do it on home soil with the home crowd behind us. It’s a wonderful blessing to get a clean sweep. I feel we can dominate again at (next year’s) World Championships.”

Italy’s Olympic champion Lamont Jacobs withdrew before the semi-finals due to injury.

Meanwhile, India’s long jumper Murali Sreeshankar failed to live up to the expectations as he finished seventh in the finals with his best effort of 7.96m.

Having become the first Indian male athlete to qualify for the long jump finals in the World Championships, Sreeshankar had raised hopes of a historic medal in the showpiece. But his performance in the final was way below his season’s and personal best of 8.36m.

Wang Jianan of China produced a last-round leap of 8.36 metres to snatch World Championships long jump gold on Saturday after Tentoglou Miltiadis of Greece looked to be cruising to victory.

Wang had managed a best of only 8.03m in his first five attempts and was out of the medals but soared clear.

Miltiadis was on course to complete the full house of major titles after previously winning the Olympics, the indoor world title and the European indoor and outdoor titles.

His fifth-round jump of 8.32m looked to be good enough for gold and his second, third and fourth-best leaps of 8.30m, 8.29m and 8.24m were all better than anyone else in the field could manage until Wang’s intervention.

Instead he had to settle for silver, with Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer, who came to Eugene with a world lead 8.45m to his name after temporarily switching from decathlon, taking bronze with 8.16m.