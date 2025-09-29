Karl-Anthony Towns excited to play in NBA Abu Dhabi Games

After reaching the NBA Eastern Conference Finals last season for the first time since 2000, the New York Knicks return to action with strong expectations. As part of their preseason schedule, they will face the Philadelphia 76ers at Etihad Arena on Yas Island during The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 on October 2 and 4.

The Knicks take their preseason to the international stage in Abu Dhabi with a star-studded roster and renewed expectations, led by two-time NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson and five-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jalen Brunson, who emerged as the heartbeat of New York’s playoff run last season – averaging 29.4 points, 7.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds – repeatedly delivered in decisive moments, including a game-winning three-pointer against the Detroit Pistons. For the New Jersey-born point guard, the preseason games are as much about mindset as preparation.

“I think it's very important. No matter where we are, where we play, to always come with the best foot forward,” he said. “I think as a leader, what I've learned is no matter what the situation is, just go out there and just try and be better than you were the day before.”

Addressing the Knicks’ global fan base – including the thousands expected to turn out in Abu Dhabi – the 2024–25 NBA Clutch Player of the Year added: “A message for the fans around the world, the Knicks fans around the world, just keep believing in us, keep fighting with us, and we're going to make it work.”

Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns played a key role in the line-up and helped the team reach the Eastern Conference Finals last season, dropping strong playoff numbers of 21.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. Having previously taken part in the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Towns has already experienced Abu Dhabi and reflected on that visit.

“It was amazing – the fans there are amazing,” he said. “They got so much love for the game of basketball. And to be able to bring the NBA Games to them, it's a special moment for the fans, a special moment for us, and they always reciprocate the love and energy.”

The Knicks now enter a new era under head coach Mike Brown, who joined the team this off-season after guiding the Sacramento Kings back to playoff contention. Brown also brings championship pedigree, having won titles as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003 and with the Golden State Warriors in 2017, 2018 and 2022. For Towns, that transition makes the Abu Dhabi trip as much about building relationships as it is about game action.