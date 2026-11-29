Germany's Agit Kabayel made quick work of 42-year-old Albanian Nelson Hysa to retain his WBC world heavyweight title with a second-round stoppage in Duesseldorf on Saturday.

Kabayel, 34 and now with a 28-0 record, was making his first defence in front of a raucous home crowd after Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk relinquished the belt, along with his other titles, in June.

Hysa was previously undefeated in 25 professional fights but grimaced in pain in the second round with an apparent elbow injury after a first round in which Kabayel landed the more telling blows despite plenty of holding by his opponent.

The Albanian tried to continue but his corner threw in the towel as Kabayel caught him unguarded with a right to the head as he was turning away.

Kabayel, who had wanted to show what he could do after being handed the title by email without throwing a punch, said he had hoped for more from his opponent and looked forward to bigger nights ahead.

"I fight everyone... unification fight is interesting," he told DAZN. "Give me the big names. Maybe Daniel Dubois, maybe (Filip) Hrgovic, maybe the winner from Tyson (Fury and) Anthony Joshua. I fight everyone really. For me it's no problem.

"Send me the location or I send the location. In Germany, why not?"

Britain's Dubois holds the WBO belt and Croatia's Hrgovic has the IBF one. Russian Murat Gassiev is the WBA champion.

Britain's former champions Fury and Joshua meet in Cardiff in the early hours of December 12.

The bout on Albanian Independence Day at the 60,000-capacity Merkur Spiel Arena means all of the titles relinquished by Usyk have now been fought for.

Kabayel, the son of Kurdish refugees, is Germany's first heavyweight champion since Max Schmeling in 1932.

"We bring the German boxing back on the map," he said.

"You see the crowd. Unbelievable. This is my country. I live here, I was born here. This is why I will fight in Germany."

The fight was preceded by the bell tolling 10 times in tribute to Irish boxer Lee Reeves, who died this month aged 31 after suffering serious injuries during a bout in August.