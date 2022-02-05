Justin Langer resigns as Australia men's cricket team coach

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be seeking to maintain Team Europe’s perfect record at the event in London, under the captaincy of Bjorn Borg
Sports1 day ago
Justin Langer on Saturday resigned as the coach of the Australia senior men's team.
This decision comes after Langer had a meeting with Cricket Australia on Friday. The announcement was made by Langer's management company DSEG.
"DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as of the Australian men's cricket team," the statement said, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.
"The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening. The resignation is effective immediately," it added.
Over the years, Langer's leadership style was questioned several times and his relationship with certain players has been fractured for nearly 12 months.
On Monday, Australian media reported that Langer was involved in a heated exchange with Cricket Australia officials where he was asked to re-apply for the head coach position. However, Cricket Australia denied all these reports.
ALSO READ:
Langer was appointed as the men's team coach in 2018 after the Sandpaper Gate which saw David Warner, Steve Smith serving out one-year bans.
Australia will next lock horns against Sri Lanka in a five-match T20I series, and then the side is slated to tour Pakistan for a multi-format series.
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be seeking to maintain Team Europe’s perfect record at the event in London, under the captaincy of Bjorn Borg
Sports1 day ago
The 38-year-old earned a share of the first round lead alongside Germany’s Sebastian Heisele
Sports1 day ago
‘The Pride of Abu Dhabi’, despite six key players returning last-minute from national duty on Wednesday, showcased a dominating performance in the opening match of the tournament
Sports1 day ago
He had his wits about him and the grit to never give in, just like Federer in his win over Nadal in the 2017 Australian Open final. But Nadal’s victory over Medvedev from two sets down in the 2022 final takes the cake
Sports1 day ago
Captain Yash Dhull struck a sublime 110 in as many balls and shared a game-changing 204-run stand with his deputy Shaik Rasheed (94 off 108 balls)
Sports2 days ago
The Arsenal squad has come to Dubai for their warm weather training sessions as they prepare for the final weeks of the season
Sports2 days ago
The first pilot test event to be held at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club on February 19
Sports2 days ago