Just another game: Team India downplay rivalry ahead of Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2022

Men in blue share their thoughts ahead of one of the most awaited matches

By Web Desk Published: Sun 28 Aug 2022, 9:18 AM

Ahead of one of the year's most awaited cricket matches, Team India share their thoughts on the clash with Pakistan later today.

The video opens with the trophy of the coveted Asia Cup, and with shots of Team India in the nets.

Captain Rohit Sharma started by reassuring fans to say that they will not fall short on preparations. "We are not looking at the opposition at all. I think, what we achieve as a team is more important than the opposition we play," he adds.

KL Rahul even went a step ahead to appreciate the opposition, by saying that Team Pakistan has played "some excellent cricket" the last couple of years. He adds that this game will always be a high-pressure one.

The video also shows the team practising ahead of the much awaited game.

Team India's golden boy, Virat Kohli said that as soon as they step on the field, "it's any other game". He also said that players can indulge in the excitement of the game until they get to the park, "and then it's usual business".

The skipper closes on a high note saying that they must believe it is any other opposition on the field however, the game is going to be challenging too. "There's no doubt about that."

