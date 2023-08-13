Joshua calls boxing a fickle sport after brutal seventh round KO of Helenius at the O2

Brit hits out at critics saying his back hurts from 'carrying the heavyweight division' as mega-fight against American Deontay Wilder looms in January

Anthony Joshua made a slow start to his fight at the O2 Arena crowd in London against Finland’s Robert Helenius, - AP

Published: Sun 13 Aug 2023

Former two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua needed to block out the jeers from the O2 Arena crowd in London to produce a thunderous seventh-round stoppage against Finland’s Robert Helenius on Saturday night.

It was a second win of the year on the Brit’s comeback trail and extended his record to 26 wins - with 23 stoppages - and three defeats.

The win over stand-in fighter Helenius was Joshua's first stoppage win in two and half years. However, it helped sets up a blockbuster fight with American Deontay Wilder in January.

Helenius needed oxygen after the heavy knockdown, but recovered and left the ring unassisted. - AP

"It's a fickle sport, you've got to be real about this industry and not get caught up. I've done my job tonight," the 2012 Olympic gold medallist told BBC Radio 5 live after the fight.

“I don’t want to say too much. But my back hurts from carrying the heavyweight division.”

Joshua had been set to face fellow British heavyweight Dillian Whyte until his rival had to be pulled from the show last weekend when “adverse analytical findings” were detected in his doping test.

Helenius stepped in as a last-minute opponent, but the pre-match focus was on what next for Joshua.

A slow start to proceedings on Saturday night, with former UFC champion Conor McGregor in the crowd, saw whistles followed by boos in round three and further jeers at the end of round six.

But Joshua was able to provide the crowd with a spectacular finish, unleashing a huge right hand to knock Helenius off his feet after 1 minute, 27 seconds of round seven.

Joshua had returned to his winning ways in April but only after an unconvincing display in a unanimous points victory over Jermaine Franklin.

Finland's Helenius - who took the fight on a weeks' notice after Briton Dillian Whyte failed a voluntary drug test. - AP

There was initial concern over Helenius, who remained motionless needed oxygen after the heavy knockdown, he was able to get back up to his feet before the two fighters touched gloves.

“I just want to give a big round of applause for Robert Helenius for taking this fight,” Joshua said.

“People need to leave me alone. This is my time in the ring. Let me breathe.

Defending his cautious start the Brit said: The guy has got talent, I had to figure him out because he was a late replacement and I want to thank him for saving the show.”

While Joshua was coy over what next, promoter Eddie Hearn revealed plans to fight Wilder next and current world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury later in 2024.

“It is the fight we want. We have a three-fight plan,” Hearn said. “It was - Dillian Whyte and then Helenius, and now Wilder and then Tyson Fury. That is the ambition.”

Alabama's Wilder, one of the most devastating punchers in heavyweight history. stopped Helenius in under three minutes in October,