Jon Rahm ghosted by Tiger Woods since LIV Golf signing

Jon Rahm poses for photos with Tiger Woods following his victory in the final round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament. USA TODAY Sports File

Published: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 11:30 AM

Jon Rahm says Tiger Woods never responded when he attempted to explain his move to LIV Golf.

The 29-year-old Spaniard, currently ranked No. 3 in the world, joined the circuit in December for a deal in the neighborhood of $500 million.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Rahm said he tried texting Woods to discuss his departure.

"I mean, Tiger, I texted him and the people that try to reach out, you know, the process, when I signed and I just let him know, 'Hey, you know, this is a personal decision,'" Rahm said.

Rahm, the 2021 U.S. Open and 2023 Masters champion, is in Saudi Arabia this week for the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah event that begins Friday.

Woods seemingly ghosted Rahm, but the captain of LIV Golf team Legion XIII said that World No. 2 Rory McIlroy responded in a positive manner.

"Rory has been supportive publicly of my decision and he was privately as well," Rahm said.

Rahm finished in a tie for third at the season-opening LIV Golf event in Mayakoba (Feb. 2-4) and placed eighth at Las Vegas (Feb. 8-10).

