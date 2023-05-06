Jiu-Jitsu: AFNT continues dream run in Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

A return to Barcelona looks most likely but given his links with Saudi Arabia, the Argentine great could well be headed to the Middle East
The UAE’s Armed Forces National Team (AFNT) continued its winning streak at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour 2022-2023 on the second day of the final leg of the championship at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City.
The competition for masters witnessed thrilling performances on the mats, with AFNT securing first place. Commando Group took the second spot, and Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club came in third.
The athletes from AFNT displayed incredible technique and strategy, executing moves with precision and finesse.
The team’s well-coordinated attacks and counter-attacks earned it crucial points, and it remained unbeaten throughout the competition. Commando Group and Sharjah Self-Defense got the second and third places.
On the opening day of the championship, competitions were held in the youth categories. Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club put in a fantastic performance, achieving first place ahead of Al Ain in second place and Baniyas in third place.
Following the competitions, an award ceremony was held where the three winning clubs were honored as they were selected as the ‘Best Academies’ of the division, respectively.
“The Abu Dhabi leg of the Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu championship marks the conclusion of the of the world tour for the season, which travelled through Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Sydney, and London and reached the world capital of jiu-jitsu, Abu Dhabi," said Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations.
"This shows the role played by the UAE in terms of spreading the game, producing champions, and consolidating its supremacy in hosting the most prominent world jiu-jitsu tournaments, which has earned praise from the whole world.”
