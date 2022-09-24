Jhulan receives guard of honour from England players

The veteran pacer played her last international match at Lord's

England players give India's Jhulan Goswami a guard of honour at Lord's. — Reuters

Playing her last international match of an illustrious career, Indian women’s cricket team seamer Jhulan Goswami received a guard of honour when she walked out to bat against England in the third and final ODI on Saturday.

Coming out to bat at number nine in the 40th over of the match, the 39-year-old Jhulan saw the English cricketers lining up two sides at the iconic Lord’s to pay a tribute to one of women’s cricket’s greatest ever players.

Jhulan will end her glorious, two-decade career as women’s cricket’s highest wicket-taker.

Touched by the gesture, Jhulan raised her right hand in gratitude to accept the honour by English players, who were seen clapping. There were loud cheers and claps from the spectators as well for the player, fondly known as ‘Chakdah Express’.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who let Jhulan call the toss in a touching gesture, was unable to hold back her tears, even as the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) planned to name a stand at the Eden gardens after her.

England Cricket also had a message for Jhulan and called her an inspiration for aspiring cricketers.

“For over 20 years Jhulan Goswami has run in, hit a length and blazed a trail. She has bowled nearly 10,000 balls in ODI cricket, and she may just have inspired as many young girls to try cricket. Thanks @JhulanG10, you’re an inspiration,” said England Cricket in a tweet.

India won the match by 16 runs to complete a clean sweep of the series.