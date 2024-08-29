Jeev’s India Diary: Amateurs handed chance to shine as much anticipated India Legends Championship set for tee-off

Jeev Milkha Singh with his caddie discussing on course strategy in the Pro-Am at Jaypee Greens. - Supplied photo

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 7:06 PM

It is officially ‘Go Time’ for the 54-hole $500,000 HSBC India Legends Championship at Jaypee Greens in Delhi 64 golfers lining up at the Jaypee Greens Golf Course in Greater Noida alongside 16 amateurs.

I've had a busy and rewarding start to the event I am hosting.

Even though I'm feeling a bit tired, I'm managing everything well and making the most of the experience, despite the wet conditions on the course. I knew what was ahead of me and what I signed up for it.

I have completed most of my media duties as well as hosting the Welcome Dinner for the players as well as the prize presentations for the two Pro-Ams.

Playing alongside Ryan Howson, the boss of the Legends Tour, in today’s Pro-Am added an interesting element to the event. It was my first time on the golf course.

The Jaypee Greens course, designed by Greg Norman, is playing wet with this being the monsoon season in India. I'm curious how it will play over the next few days and how the tournament will unfold.

Ryan is so passionate about the game and I have been fortunate to have played a few times with him. When he is on form he is tough to beat off his handicap - that could be even lower.

We have preferred lies in operation on the fairways for the three days starting Friday within one club length.

That will prevent any course records but it will not stop the scoring from being low.

The tee times for round one have now been released and play will start at 7.30 am – off both the first and tenth tee.

I am teeing off at 9.30 am off tee one along with Brazil’s Adilson da Silva who has already won this season. He is the highest-ranked player on the MCB Road to Mauritius at fourth - on our season-long Order of Merit, in this week’s field.

As a host, I am telling everyone who will listen that I just want to make sure I don’t win this week. But that is more in jest than being serious. Fingers crossed I can contend this week – that would be very special on home turf in front of the Indian fans.

An interesting element this week is that in addition to the 64 professional players competing for the purse, 16 amateurs are playing. Legends Tour golf is all about engagement with amateurs and giving the club golfer the unique experience of playing in a pro environment.

These amateurs consist of some local celebrities as well as sponsors.

It will be exciting to watch my son Harjai, who is 14 years old, compete in the amateur field, especially given his commitment to the game. Being part of the India Junior Development squad is a fantastic opportunity for him. I’m sure he’ll perform well!

The format for the amateurs is an individual 36-hole event on Friday and Saturday in their Division.