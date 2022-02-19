Jacob Kiplimo, Girmawit Gebrzihair win Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

Jacob Kiplimo and Girmawit Gebrzihair won the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon titles on Saturday, setting new course records for the 15th edition of the ‘world’s fastest half marathon’.

The 21-year-old Kiplimo stormed ahead in the men’s category to claim the first prize, with an incredible time of 57:56. The Ugandan Olympic bronze medallist took home the gold in beautiful weather conditions.

Kiplimo was followed by Rodgers Kwemoi in second place, with a remarkable time of 58:30. The third place went to Kenneth Kiprop Renju, who clocked a time of 58:35.

The women’s race saw fierce competition from start to finish that saw Ethiopian runner Gebrzihair win the title with an exceptional time of 01:04:14.

Kenyan Olympian Hellen Obiri took the second place, crossing the finish line with a time of 01:04:22, while the third place went to Sheila Chepkirui, who secured a time of 01:04:36.

“Congratulations to Jacob Kiplimo and Girmawit Gebrzihair for claiming first place in what was an incredible race from start to finish, and to the rest of the field for delivering their best effort in the return of the 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon,” said Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

“The high level of sporting talent and competitiveness we witnessed here this morning was simply remarkable. We are honoured to have hosted yet another unforgettable race which welcomed over 4,000 runners, positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a leading sports destination in the region. This morning’s exceptional performance only reinforces the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon as a major event on the sporting calendar.”

Offering an attractive prize fund of AED 1,219,000, the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon saw elite and non-elite runners cover the fantastic flat and fast course, taking them on a scenic route across the stunning Marjan Island, set against the picturesque backdrop of the Arabian Gulf, treating athletes to pristine views of the white sandy beaches, shimmering coastline and major hotel destinations.

This year’s half marathon also welcomed runners and spectators to a vibrant, family friendly Race Village, boasting a plethora of exciting and interactive experiences, from sporting activities to live music, entertainment and delicious food trucks.