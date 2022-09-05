UAE

Arab star Jabeur into maiden US Open quarterfinal

The fifth seed will face unseeded Australian Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in the semifinals

Tunisia' Ons Jabeur reaches out to make a return to Veronika Kudermetova during the fourth round. — AP
By AFP

Published: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 5:49 PM

Last updated: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 5:50 PM

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur made the US Open quarterfinals for the first time on Sunday with a 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 win over Veronika Kudermetova.

Wimbledon runner-up Jabeur, the fifth seed, will face unseeded Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, who ended the career of Serena Williams in the third round, for a place in the semifinals.


