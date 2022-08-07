Iyer top scores as India make 188-7 against Windies in fifth T20I

Eldhose Paul and fellow Kerala athlete Abdulla Aboobacker complete a 1-2
Opener Shreyas Iyer top scored with 64 as India made 188-7 against the West Indies in the fifth and final T20 International in Lauderhill, Florida, USA, on Sunday.
Deepak Hooda made 38, while stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya, who had won the toss, scored 28.
India rested skipper Rohit Sharma, with Hardik Pandya taking over the captaincy reins. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and batsman Suryakumar Yadav too sat out.
Brief scores:
India: 188-7 (Shreyas Iyer 64, Deepak Hooda 38, Hardik Pandya 28, Sanju Samson 15, Dinesh Karthik 12; Odean Smith 3-33) vs West Indies
Toss: India
Grandmaster and five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand elected as the deputy president
He won the medal in the Flyweight category
Badminton ace won the women's singles semifinal, beating out Singapore's Yeo Jin Min
India PM Modi, other netizens jump to congratulate Pooja Gehlot for her performance
His splendid run has been the key behind the success of the India ‘B’ team, seen by many as the darkhorse of the championship
The 17-year-old managed a distance of 16.15m to finish two centimetres ahead of Estonia’s Viktor Morozov
She became the first Indian woman wrestler to win three consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medals