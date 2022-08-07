Iyer top scores as India make 188-7 against Windies in fifth T20I

Shreyas Iyer clubs 64, while Deepak Hooda makes 38

India's Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the fifth and final T20I against West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida, on Sunday. — AFP

By Team KT Published: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 8:30 PM

Opener Shreyas Iyer top scored with 64 as India made 188-7 against the West Indies in the fifth and final T20 International in Lauderhill, Florida, USA, on Sunday.

Deepak Hooda made 38, while stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya, who had won the toss, scored 28.

India rested skipper Rohit Sharma, with Hardik Pandya taking over the captaincy reins. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and batsman Suryakumar Yadav too sat out.

Brief scores:

India: 188-7 (Shreyas Iyer 64, Deepak Hooda 38, Hardik Pandya 28, Sanju Samson 15, Dinesh Karthik 12; Odean Smith 3-33) vs West Indies

Toss: India