IWBF 2022 World Championships: Host UAE drawn alongside Australia, Italy and Brazil in Group A

For the first time, the UAE will host the IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships

Officials after the draw ceremony. -- Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 11:22 AM

Hosts UAE were placed alongside Australia, Italy and Brazil in Group A as the draw ceremony for the IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships Dubai 2022 was made.

For the first time, the UAE will host the IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships from June 5 to June 20 with the participation of 28 teams, 16 teams for the men's competition, and 12 in the women's competition.

The Dubai 2022 Championships will serve as the qualifier for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The tournament draw ceremony was held in the presence of Mohammed Fadel Al Hamli, Chairman of the UAE Paralympic Committee; Ulf Mehrens, President of the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation; Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Club for People of Determination; and Majid Al Usaimi, Championship Director.

The 16 teams including Paralympic finalist USA and Japan participating in the men's competition were divided into four groups of four teams each.

With the national team finding themselves in Group A, the African champions Egypt were placed alongside Germany, Canada and Thailand in Group B. Meanwhile, Group C included the Netherlands, Argentina, South Korea and France, while USA were placed with Great Britain, the defending champion, and the Asian teams Iran and Iraq, also first timers at Worlds.

In the women’s draw, 12 teams were divided into two groups, where the first included Algeria, USA, Thailand, Japan, Germany and the Netherlands, the Paralympic champions, while the second group included Brazil, Canada, China, Australia, Spain and Great Britain.

Mohammed Fadel Al Hameli, Chairman of the National Paralympic Committee, expressed his happiness that the UAE was getting ready to host the Wheelchair Basketball World Championships for the first time.

"Hosting this championship comes in light of the wise leadership's keenness to provide support for People of Determination, as well as to organise a distinguished event worthy of the UAE's name in the world of Paralympic sports," Al Hameli said.