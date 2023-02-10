IWBF 2022 World Championships: Host UAE drawn alongside Australia, Italy and Brazil in Group A

Australian commentators have said that a bone-dry pitch has been prepared in Nagpur to make life difficult for the visitors' many left-handed batsmen in the match starting on Thursday
Hosts UAE were placed alongside Australia, Italy and Brazil in Group A as the draw ceremony for the IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships Dubai 2022 was made.
For the first time, the UAE will host the IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships from June 5 to June 20 with the participation of 28 teams, 16 teams for the men's competition, and 12 in the women's competition.
The Dubai 2022 Championships will serve as the qualifier for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
The tournament draw ceremony was held in the presence of Mohammed Fadel Al Hamli, Chairman of the UAE Paralympic Committee; Ulf Mehrens, President of the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation; Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Club for People of Determination; and Majid Al Usaimi, Championship Director.
The 16 teams including Paralympic finalist USA and Japan participating in the men's competition were divided into four groups of four teams each.
With the national team finding themselves in Group A, the African champions Egypt were placed alongside Germany, Canada and Thailand in Group B. Meanwhile, Group C included the Netherlands, Argentina, South Korea and France, while USA were placed with Great Britain, the defending champion, and the Asian teams Iran and Iraq, also first timers at Worlds.
In the women’s draw, 12 teams were divided into two groups, where the first included Algeria, USA, Thailand, Japan, Germany and the Netherlands, the Paralympic champions, while the second group included Brazil, Canada, China, Australia, Spain and Great Britain.
Mohammed Fadel Al Hameli, Chairman of the National Paralympic Committee, expressed his happiness that the UAE was getting ready to host the Wheelchair Basketball World Championships for the first time.
"Hosting this championship comes in light of the wise leadership's keenness to provide support for People of Determination, as well as to organise a distinguished event worthy of the UAE's name in the world of Paralympic sports," Al Hameli said.
Australian commentators have said that a bone-dry pitch has been prepared in Nagpur to make life difficult for the visitors' many left-handed batsmen in the match starting on Thursday
World number one and current world champion Leo Bergere headlines the men's elite race
To be held at the Etihad Arena, the 14-fight championship will be the first event this season for the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation
Namibia all-rounder David Wiese takes five wickets in seven-wicket win for the Gulf Giants
Twenty-five years after its modest beginning at the Al Wasl Club, the 2023 Dubai Marathon will now take place at the state-of-the-art Expo City Dubai
The Street 2022 World Championships act as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris
The Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship will be held in Dubai from February 14 to February 19
Most of the star players opted for an intimate ceremony with close family and friends