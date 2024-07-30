'It's a revolution': UN Women's advisor opens up about female Saudi athletes and gender parity at Olympics

French fencers celebrate their team's win over Poland at the Paris Olympics. — AFP

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 8:26 PM

Exactly a hundred years after Paris last hosted the Olympics, the City of Light is putting on a dazzling show to mark the return of the Games to the French capital. Some of the most iconic Parisian landmarks have been turned into splendid sporting arenas, albeit temporarily, with the gleaming Eiffel Towe in the background, for events like beach volleyball, fencing and taekwondo.

When the curtains come down on the Games on August 11, these temporary facilities will be dismantled, but what will never vanish is the new benchmark for gender parity that Paris has set with great pride.

For the first time in the history of the modern Olympics, which started in 1896 in Athens, there is an equal number of male and female athletes that are defending the colours of their countries in Paris.

It’s a giant leap for an event that was first held to celebrate male athleticism with “the applause from females as the reward”.

Ironically, the greatest of all sporting events also had to wait until the 2012 London Games to see female athletes in the teams of all participating countries.

Austria's Lubjana Piovesana (Blue) reacts after beating South Korea's Kim Ji-su in the judo women's -63kg repechage bout. — AFP

Given that backdrop, having an equal number of male and female athletes in Paris where prime-time coverage has also been equally shared between men and women is a watershed moment for women's empowerment in sports.

Billie Jean King, the legendary American tennis player who won 12 Grand Slam singles titles and millions of hearts by fighting for women’s rights in sports, doffed her hat to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for their success in finally giving female athletes a level playing field.

Her sentiments were echoed by Jennifer Cooper, UN Women’s Global Advisor on Sport.

During an interview with Khaleej Times, the New York-based Cooper hailed the efforts of the IOC to bring about a change at the Olympics and in women’s sports in general.

But Cooper, an expert on gender equality, says a lot of work still needs to be done to support female athletes who still have to deal with online abuse, harassment and an imbalance in prizemoney.

Jennifer Cooper, UN Women’s Global Advisor on Sport

Cooper, though, hailed the revolutionary changes that are taking place in Saudi Arabia where female athletes are beginning to make a mark in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts), motor racing and swimming.

Q. The 2024 Olympics is also a celebration of women in sports after the IOC’s announcement that there is an equal representation of male and female athletes in Paris. As someone who has worked for the growth of women in sports, how do you look at it?

This is a historic and important milestone in the history of the Olympic Games and in the history of sports and also for gender equality. Roughly half of the world population watches the Olympic Games, and when they see men and women competing in equal numbers for the first time, this sends a message that this is the norm. This is the way of the world. And I think it shows that the progress towards gender equality is possible when important organisations and their leadership come together and they are committed to making this happen.

Q. Female athletes also face a lot of problems like online abuse, and harassment. Have the authorities taken any steps to deal with these issues?

The IOC has put in efforts to safeguard the athletes, should something happen to them at the Olympics, they know where they can report this confidentially. In addition, the problem of online harassment and abuse, you know, unfortunately when women succeed in the field of play, sometimes the reward they get is toxicity online that they have to face and you can imagine these competitors, they reach the top of their game literally, they are in the world spotlight and, unfortunately, they get sometimes wrong kind of attention. Very harsh and horrible things that are said online. The IOC have also put in for the first time a type of monitoring system, using Artificial Intelligence tools to reduce the number of toxic messages that come for the athletes on the social media. That’s a new thing as well. So, there are many, many things to celebrate here.