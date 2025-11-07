With less than 100‭ ‬days to go until the 2026‭ ‬Winter Olympics‭, ‬organisers are crossing their fingers that every venue will be ready for the athletes and fans who will descend on northern Italy come February‭.‬

In just over three months, the winter sports showpiece will take place in Italy for the third time‭, ‬and the first time in western‭ ‬Europe since the Turin Games in 2006‭.‬

The 20-year hiatus from the spiritual home of many of the major winter sports has been marked by events in Vancouver‭, ‬Sochi‭, ‬Pyeongchang and Beijing‭, ‬some of which were criticised for their environmental impact and huge cost‭.‬

“After these big events‭, ‬there have always been problems but this edition is of and for the areas they’re being held in‭,‬”‭ ‬said Italy’s deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini‭, ‬at a 100-days-to-go event in Milan‭. ‬The estimated final bill for the Milan-Cortina Games‭ ‬is‭ $‬6.05‭ ‬billion‭, ‬a number which is dwarfed by the sums spent for the previous three Winter Olympics‭.‬

‭ ‬As a result the 2026‭ ‬Games‭, ‬which run over February 6-22‭, ‬span a vast area from Milan to the Dolomite mountains in Italy’s north-east‭. ‬Ice sports will be held in Milan while Bormio and Cortina host alpine skiing‭.‬

Across the Dolomites the biathlon will be in Anterselva and Nordic skiing in Val di Fiemme‭, ‬with Livigno in the Italian Alps hosting snowboarding and freestyle skiing‭.‬

This geographic spread means that organisers have focused on using existing infrastructure‭, ‬with only two of the 13‭ ‬venues being‭ ‬new‭.‬

The two Olympic villages in Milan and ski resort Cortina d’Ampezzo were both completed earlier this month while the controversial bobsleigh track in Cortina‭, ‬built after a long wrangle by‭ ‬the Italian government against the advice of the IOC‭, ‬will soon host its first international competition‭.‬

However‭, ‬the multi-purpose Santa Giulia arena in Milan‭, ‬where the ice hockey tournaments will be held‭, ‬is still under construction by a private operator and won’t be tested until less than a month before the opening ceremony‭.‬

Santa Giulia is still the major issue for organisers as it missed a key test date in December‭, ‬when the under-20‭ ‬world championships were scheduled to be held there‭. ‬That event was moved to the Games’‭ ‬secondary ice hockey arena in Rho‭, ‬in the western suburbs of Milan‭, ‬with Santa Giulia now not to be tested until January 9-11‭ ‬when Italian league matches are set to be held at the 16,000-capacity arena‭.‬

“Let’s be honest‭, ‬we’re going to need those 100‭ ‬days and we’re going to have to use them‭,‬”‭ ‬Giovanni Malago‭, ‬president of the Milan-Cortina organising committee‭, ‬said‭. ‬“But I don’t think that there’s been anything different to many other events‭, ‬and not just those involving sport‭, ‬where right up until a few days‭, ‬even hours‭ ‬before the start‭, ‬there are people working to ensure everything lives up to expectations‭.‬”

SimiCo‭, ‬the company responsible for delivering the Olympic venues and which is in charge of the construction and renovation of 51‭ ‬transportation and 47‭ ‬sports facilities‭, ‬shares Malago’s optimism‭.‬

“Everything will be ready for unforgettable Games‭,‬”‭ ‬insisted CEO Fabio Saldini‭.‬

The organisers also unveiled the podiums on which the head of Italy’s Olympic committee‭ (‬CONI‭) ‬Luciano Buonfiglio hopes his country’s athletes better their medal tally from three years ago‭. ‬“After the 17‭ ‬medals won in Beijing in 2022‭ ‬we have to get 19‭ ‬medals‭, ‬at least 19‭,‬”‭ ‬said‭ ‬Buonfiglio‭.‬

Buonfiglio’s goal is one less than Italy’s record medal haul of 20‭ ‬at a Winter Olympics‭, ‬set at the Lillehammer Games in 1994‭ ‬when the country claimed seven golds and finished fourth in the medals table‭. ‬Three years ago Italy won just two golds‭, ‬in the curling mixed doubles and through Fontana in‭ ‬the short track 500‭ ‬metres‭. ‬