It was nice to do it with series in the balance: Salt

The 26-year-old smashed a robust career-best 41-ball 88 not out to help England thrash Pakistan by eight wickets in the sixth Twenty20 international in Lahore on Friday

England's Phil Salt plays a shot. — AP

By Team KT Published: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 7:28 PM

England opener Phil Salt said that his crucial knock against Pakistan couldn't have come at a better time especially with the series in the balance

The 26-year-old smashed a robust career-best 41-ball 88 not out to help England thrash Pakistan by eight wickets in the sixth Twenty20 international in Lahore on Friday.

The England opener clobbered three sixes and 13 fours in the third fastest half century by an England batter in the shorter format to help his team chase down a target of 170 in just 14.3 overs.

Salt's fiery knock overshadowed Babar Azam's 59-ball 87 not out that lifted the home team to 169-6 and saw Pakistan skipper equalling India star Virat Kohli's record of the fastest man to 3,000 runs in cricket's shortest format.

England's victory tied the seven-match series 3-3 with an intriguing final match in Lahore on Sunday.

"It was nice to do it with the series in the balance. Always a challenge at the top when you feel you're playing well but picking out fielders and finding ways to get out. Pleased with the backing from the management about how they want me to play. You need competition, the best sides have that. Everyone's trying to put their best foot forward and show the coaches how good they are," said Salt.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam hoped that the middle order with shoulder more responsibility.

"I thought it was a good score, could have got 10-15 more. England's use of the powerplay was the turning point. Middle order roles, players need to take responsibility, hope they will in the next game," said Azam. (With inputs from AFP)

TODAY'S MATCH:

> Seventh T20I

> Pakistan vs England

> Lahore

> 6.30 pm UAE Time