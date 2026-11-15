Isakova, Hidalgo win World Triathlon Championship Series leg in Abu Dhabi

Diana Isakova crossed the finish line in 55:55 minutes, ahead of Luxembourg’s Jeanne Lehair in second place and the United States’ Gwen Jorgensen in the women’s race

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 15 Nov 2026, 10:23 AM
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Russia’s Diana Isakova and Brazil’s Miguel Hidalgo were crowned champions in the elite sprint races at the World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi 2026.

Isakova crossed the finish line in 55:55 minutes, ahead of Luxembourg’s Jeanne Lehair in second place and the United States’ Gwen Jorgensen in the women’s race.

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In the men’s race, Hidalgo secured the title with a time of 49:02 minutes, followed by Australia’s Matthew Hauser in second and New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde in third.


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